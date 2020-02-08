Richmond police seek public's help in boy's fatal shooting

Police in Virginia are asking for the public's help to identify multiple people they say may have been involved in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

Sharmar Hill Jr. was shot on Feb. 1 while playing outside his family's apartment in Richmond.

Police arrested one person, Antonio Harris, in a carjacking that happened near where the boy was shot. But they said they need help finding additional people they believe were involved in the shooting.

Detective Joseph Fultz told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the police believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other when the boy was hit by a stray bullet.