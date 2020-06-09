Richmond police won’t say how many officers face discipline for attacking protesters

After a week of demonstrations demanding police accountability, officials in Richmond aren’t saying how police are being held accountable for tear gassing a large crowd of peaceful protesters.

“I don’t think the chief plans to revisit this anytime soon,” Gene Lepley, a police department spokesman, said about the incident a week ago Monday. “He has apologized repeatedly.”

Following two nights of escalating protests that saw businesses looted and burned, the department responded with a massive show of force that included repeated, indiscriminate use of tear gas and pepper spray on activists, journalists and bystanders.

The most high-profile incident came June 1 on Lee Circle, where a crowd of several hundred had assembled about half an hour before the 8 p.m. curfew set by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Officers began launching tear gas into the group. In videos of the incident, one officer waves goodbye as people flee. Another officer chases down a demonstrator to spray him with chemical irritants directly in the face.

The department offered shifting explanations, initially tweeting: “We are sorry we had to deploy gas … Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

Video and witness accounts immediately contradicted the claim. A little less than two hours later, the department tweeted that Police Chief Will Smith had reviewed the video and agreed the action was unwarranted.

“These officers have been pulled from the field,” the department wrote. “They will be disciplined because their actions were outside dept protocols and directions given.”

But beyond that, the police department has offered no explanation for the attack. It declined to comment when asked again Friday who ordered the gassing and why.

