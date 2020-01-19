Richmond schools to close because of teacher rally

Richmond's schools superintendent says so many teachers are planning to attend a rally at the state Capitol next week in support of increased school funding the district needs to cancel classes.

Richmond Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Jason Kamras on Sunday that announced schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 27.

Kamras said nearly 700, or about a third, of the district's teachers were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally.

He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitutes. Education advocates are calling for more funding beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam allotted in his proposed budget.