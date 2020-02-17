Richmond teacher charged with DUI after crash that killed father of 5

Detectives say a Richmond City Public Schools teacher, Anthoneya A. Hodges, 26, has been arrested and charged with a DUI in a fatal crash.

Police identified the victim of Friday’s fatal crash as 30-year-old Rakeem B. Bland.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Feb. 14, for the report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Once officers arrived on scene, police found Bland unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Hodges was traveling on Midlothian Turnpike when she ran a red light at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard.

Hodges then struck a GMC Suburban, according to police, which was being driven by Bland, causing the Suburban to flip onto its side.

Bland was a member of the security team at Vagabond Restaurant and event venue on E. Broad Street in Richmond.

“As soon as he walked in the building there was more of a sigh of relief, Rakeem is here,” explained Vagabond co-owner Jimmy Budd.

Budd says Bland had been on staff for two years, and was headed to work Friday when he was killed in the crash.

“It got later in the evening, and I messaged the security crew working that night if anyone had seen Rakeem, because I personally hadn’t seen him,” said Budd. “No one had seen him. One of his brothers started calling him later in the night and no response.”

Budd says they grew even more concerned when early Saturday morning, as Vagabond was closing, Bland had still not answered his co-workers or step brother.

“I woke up to the news Saturday morning, I was shocked, devastated, I know everyone that has been close to him feels the same,” he explained.

Budd says Vagabond will remember Bland as being a positive force in the business, ensuring customers were safe.

"[We will miss] his presence, his giant smile was contagious, " said Budd. “On behalf of Vagabond, we are so sorry our condolences go out to his family, his five children, everyone who was close to him, we share in the heartbreak.”

Hodges is charged with Driving under the Influence, Suspended Operator’s License and Disregarding a Red Light.

Richmond Public Schools has confirmed with NBC12 that Anthoneya Hodges is a teacher at Armstrong High School.