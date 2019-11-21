Richmond woman says her dog was killed by coyote

In the span of an hour, Nina Marino lost one of her best friends: her 3-year-old dog Gilly.

Source: WWBT

“Nothing can prepare you for something like this; where everything’s okay in one moment, and everything’s not okay,” Marino said.

Gilly was attacked and killed by a wild animal, most likely a coyote, last Friday night in the woods by Marino’s home on Nicolet Circle in the city of Richmond.

“Gilly was very special. We were doing agility classes at the SPCA. He was the star of his class,” Marino said, remembering her dog.

She said that letting Gilly out that night was "one of the hundreds of thousands of times we’ve let our dogs out front to go to the bathroom."

A single yelp a few minutes later is all it took for Marino and her partner to bolt out the door. Their second dog, Goose, was still there, but Gilly was nowhere to be seen.

“We rushed into the woods, screaming his name trying to find him. And we found him and took him to the emergency vet, and they tried their best, but he was already gone," Marino said while holding back tears.

Game and Inland Fisheries wildlife biologist Mike Fies says that Gilly’s injuries were consistent with coyote attacks, adding that they are "seeing an increase in the number of encounters between coyotes and people’s pets statewide.”

Fies adds that coyotes can be found anywhere, even in urban areas.

“They’re probably the most adaptable mammal in the entire world,” he said.

But in the seven years Marino has lived in her cul-de-sac, she says she’s never had issues with wild animals. But now, she’s holding on to her remaining dog, Goose, just a little bit tighter.

“I hope that no one else has to go through this. And I know people will, but I encourage folks to not be complacent. Just because you live in an urban area or a city, don’t assume that wildlife can’t attack your animal.”

Game and Inland Fisheries says the mere sight of a coyote isn’t cause for alarm – they're wild animals and nature is their home, just like deer or bears – but do not let them get comfortable, as once they’re no longer afraid of you, they’ll be there to stay.

They offer these tips if you do happen to encounter one in the wild or near your home.