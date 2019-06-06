Valley man to bike 200 miles to fight childhood cancer

Alex Glenn has taken on a new challenge. This one doesn't involve his food truck, The Saucy Bird, but rather, his bike.

The Saucy Bird food truck raising awareness to fight kids cancer.

Glenn is planning to ride his bike 200 miles in the month of June to raise money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund.

"I just saw something I could get on board with that kind of touched me in, you know, a deeper way," Glenn said, "because it's something I've been through with my family."

Glenn's cousin, Jonathan Tankesley, was diagnosed with lung cancer at 16. He lost his fight three years later on Oct. 31, 2003.

"We spent a lot of time at my grandparents' house just growing up, being kids," Glenn said. "He taught me a lot of things and how to be a good human."

Glenn is hoping to give back while keeping his cousin's name and memory alive.

He also hopes to help other families who may be affected by cancer.

"It's something that everybody can get behind," Glenn said. "We need as much treatment and research as we can to really find a cure and to really help everybody battling with this disease."

Glenn knows first hand how much of an impact fundraising can have.

When he broke his ankle in October from a skateboarding accident, he was afraid he'd have to sell his food truck to afford his medical bills. That's when his community stepped up to help.

You can help Glenn and his ride fight kids cancer by going online.