Ring camera video leads to arrest in string of car break-ins in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department made an arrest after receiving Ring security video footage. The video uploaded to the Neighbors by Ring app led police to arrest two juveniles who had allegedly been breaking into cars.

Waynesboro Police can see videos submitted by neighbors through the app. | Credit: WHSV

Police said last week at least 14 cars were broken into overnight in neighborhoods along West Main Street. A cell phone, computer monitor, binoculars, more $300 and other items were stolen.

As police were investigating, a neighbor uploaded a video to the app, showing two juveniles attempting to break into a car. Sargeant Fred Smith said the video helped lead to the arrest.

"It identified our two juvenile suspects who were breaking into the cars," Sgt. Smith said. "The clear video of the Ring camera left no doubt who it was."

Smith said other videos uploaded is helping in ongoing investigations. People have submitted video of attempted thefts, people trespassing and other suspicious activity.

"Even if something wasn't stolen on your property, it might link to something that happened in a neighborhood in the area," Sgt. Smith said.

The police department partnered with Ring back in April. Neighbors can use the app to upload video of crimes in the area and communicate directly with officers.