Ringing in the New Year with a lucky meal

Everyone wants to start out the New Year on the right foot, and some think that preparing so called "lucky" foods, like black eyed peas, on New Years Day will bring them a healthy and happy year ahead.

Black-eyed peas are on the list of many lucky foods to eat.

We checked in with some shoppers at Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg to see if they are buying lucky foods, or if they've decided to go with their own, new tradition.

"My mother always had pork and sauerkraut on New Years Day and so I plan to have that tomorrow," Roveen Yoder, Red Front shopper, said.

Yoder said her New Years meal will feature some old traditions and some new dishes that her children are bringing along.

"One's bringing black eyed peas and the other is bringing collard greens. Now neither of those things were things I grew up with," Yoder said.

Others who didn't grow up having a traditional lucky meal say they are just picking up some of their favorite foods.

"I do like to think of the fun things that I like to have personally, that I like to have myself," Jennifer Ulrick, Red Front shopper, said.

Zeeshawn Seth, Manager at Red Front Supermarket, said he has been seeing younger shoppers at Red Front stray away from tradition.

"The younger generation from EMU, they are going more toward chips and salsa and the organic things that we have in here," Seth said.

Yoder said she doesn't think the younger generations will be carrying on these traditions in the future.

"That would be great, but I don't see that happening," Yoder said.