A driver of a car has been charged after a car crashed into the Rite Aid on West Beverley Street in Staunton.

According to the Staunton Police Department, officers received a call around 12:40 p.m. of a car accidentally running into the side of the building.

Police said there was about $7,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported, but the driver of the vehicle, Harry Kimbo of Staunton, was charged with reckless driving in a parking lot.