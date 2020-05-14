River Bend Elementary School encourages students to make lemonade out of life's lemons

Teachers and staff at River Bend Elementary made a music video to encourage students to make lemonade out of life's lemons.

The teachers and students are still coping with the abrupt end of the school year due to the coronavirus, and the staff at River Bend have been sending out monthly greetings to their students.

Wendee Constable, a kindergarten teacher, and Kim Muraskin, a school counselor, wanted to create a music video to cheer up their students. They decided on the song Lemonade by Alex Boye, which is a song they use for Zumba Kids.

Constable reached out to Boye and he gave them permission to use the song.

"We saw them one day and then we had no idea that we would never see them in person again for the rest of the school year.That was hard. I think we thought we would at least have one more day to say good-bye," Muraskin said.

The video starts with a group of teachers in a Zoom meeting discussing what they miss about their students and being at school and then it transitions into the song.

"I mean, our staff, like, embraced it," Constable said.

Staff sent in videos of what they have been up to while social distancing. They each catch a lemon, drink lemonade and send it on to the next person.

"We wanted to send out this really positive message about resilience and how do we make lemonade out of our lemons," Muraskin said.

Sharon Martz, the principal of River Bend Elementary School, said that Mr. Horst who is an assistant principal intern, edited it all together and then the video was sent out to the students.

"What I have found most incredible about the staff is that they know their families so well, they know the best way to reach out," Martz said.

"I think it did our hearts good, too, you know, because we feel kind of broken, too," Constable agreed.

All of the responses they have gotten are very positive.

"When the video first went out, there were so many responses, and I even had a couple personal texts that just said, 'I'm so proud to be part of River Bend,'" Martz said.

At the end of the video she encourages all of the students to send in videos of how they have made their lemons into lemonade.

The full Lemonade music video can be found on the school's Facebook page.