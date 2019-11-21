Roanoke man sentenced to 15 years for robbing a Waynesboro bank

A Roanoke man will spend 15 years behind bars for robbing a bank in Waynesboro. A judge sentenced 39-year old Sherman Rommel Jones in Waynesboro Circuit Court Wednesday.

Last year, Jones pleaded guilty to robbing a teller at gunpoint at First Bank and Trust on Lew Dewitt Boulevard back in 2017.

On December 1, police responded to the bank at 11:04 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. They searched the area, but were quickly notified by a witness at a nearby business that a man matching a suspect description provided by bank employees had jumped into a gray Toyota van and was driven down Lew Dewitt Boulevard, heading toward Interstate 64 and getting into the westbound lanes.

Jones and his accomplice, 60-year-old David M. Fitzgerald, drove west from Waynesboro, toward Staunton, and then headed south on Interstate 81.

They were stopped just off of Interstate 81 at an Exxon Pit Stop in the 2800 block of North Lee Highway in Lexington.

During the course of that traffic stop, officers in Rockbridge County found a handgun, as well as the money stolen from the bank.

Prosecutors dropped three gun charges, saying Jones cooperated in the case against Fitzgerald.

According to prosecutors, the pair stole $5,400, which was recovered.