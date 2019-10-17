Roanoke police say officer shot armed man in parking lot

Police in Virginia say an officer shot a man in a parking lot after realizing the man had a gun.

Photo: WDBJ7

News outlets report Roanoke police responded to a trespassing call Wednesday afternoon. Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline says the officer was talking to the man when he noticed the gun and shot the man. The officer wasn't hurt.

It happened around lunchtime on Hershberger Road, not far from popular businesses such as K&W Cafeteria and Krispy Kreme.

Officers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m., and began talking with a person described as a suspect. According to police, an officer noticed the person had a gun. The officer eventually shot at the suspect, hitting him, then taking him into custody.

Authorities have not said what specifically prompted the officer to fire.

"I would encourage people to hold off," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea. "Let the State Police do their investigation, and then we will take what appropriate action that needs to be taken."

The man was taken to a hospital. Police have not released any other information about his condition.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts described the man's wounds as serious but says he's expected to recover. State Police are handling the investigation.

Cline says the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per standard policy. Neither the officer nor the man was identified.

WDBJ7 spoke with a witness, Marjory Blankenship, who was entering the Lowe's building nearby when she heard the shots.

"The police officer was saying, 'show me your hands, show me your hands,' and the man was running from him and the officer started to fire," Blankenship said.

"I can't be sure how many shots were fired, I heard at least three, maybe up to five."

Blankenship and her husband left the scene shortly after because they were worried about their safety.

"At that point, I said to my husband, 'they're shooting, let's get out of here before we get shot' because our truck was actually in the line of fire behind the gentleman running from the police," Blankenship said.

"I'm just really shaken up over it and I hope that I never see anything like it ever again."

A police car responding to the shooting crashed into three cars at an intersection, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries.