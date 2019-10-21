Virginia woman heads to Panama City, urges people not to forget hurricane victims

A year ago this week, WHSV's sister station, WDBJ7, was in Panama City, Florida, surveying the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Michael. This weekend, one Roanoke woman is returning to her hometown there for the first time since the storm. She's hoping the people struggling after this powerful storm won't be forgotten.

"My sister and me on the beach when I was probably five or six," said Katina Rains, pointing to a faded picture. "And you can see some water marks from when Hurricane Opal came and stained it."

For Katina Rains, Panama City wasn't just a vacation town. It was home.

"Beautiful beaches," she said. "The people there just have a true heart for community and each other, just a sweet place to raise your family."

Her family had been through storms before. Early October of last year, she wasn't all that concerned about the hurricane brewing in the Gulf. That changed when she began receiving messages from her father, riding out the storm 700 miles away.

"He said, 'It just got way worse,'" she said, reading an old text message from her dad from the day Hurricane Michael made landfall. "'We're all moving to safer places. This is the worst storm I've ever been in. Keep praying... Ok we're getting the back of the storm, during the calm we went out and could not believe the devastation all around us. Never been in something like this. Really pray and our prayers for us to get to the rest of what might be coming.'"

It was then Rains knew this was a storm like no other.

"He's a retired firefighter in Panama City," she said. "And he's been through the worst and he's seen us through storms and he's sheltered us, so I knew it was bad."

In the days that followed, Rains began to see the images online and on TV of what the Category 5 storm had done to her hometown.

"Unreal, it looked like someone had taken Panama City in a snow globe and just shaken it up. It was unreal."

Friends and family still in the area tell her people there suffer PTSD and are still awaiting federal aid, many living in tents and trailers.

Many of the luckier families, like hers, are left with survivor's guilt.

"Why was my house saved and yours wasn't? You know the person next to you in church or in line at the grocery store. You know, you just can't explain that."

This weekend, Rains heads south to see for herself what home looks like now, hoping that those still there won't be forgotten.

"Out of sight, out of mind. And my hope is that they'll get back in the picture, that people will still realize that they need help."

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.