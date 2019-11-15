Robert E. Lee band uniforms taken to landfill after 2 months of being up for sale

Old band uniforms from the former Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School) were taken to the Augusta Regional Landfill Thursday.

Robert E. Lee band uniforms end up in Regional Landfill. | Credit: WHSV

A photo of the uniforms lying in a pile of garbage has been circulating on Facebook, and many people sharing the post are very upset.

Lee-branded sports uniforms were put up for sale in July, ahead of the name change taking effect for the new school year, but band uniforms were not advertised on the list of items available to the public.

The Staunton City School Board met on September 9, and announced the band uniforms would be for sale until November 8. Anything left over was to be disposed of.

Superintendent Garett Smith said the announcement was also posted online. However, many people on Facebook and that we spoke with said they were not aware the uniforms were ever available to buy.

"It just breaks my heart that people didn't get a chance to do that. Everyone is saying, 'I never understood that they were for sale to us,'" Fritz Fairfield, a Staunton resident, said.

Fairfield said it felt like a slap in the face and it was hurtful to see the uniforms in the dump.

"We are outraged that this has happened, and more of us would have helped them find a home for them," Fairfield said.

Many were also wondering why the uniforms could not be donated rather than thrown out.

Smith said many of the uniforms were 13 to 14 years old and in terrible shape.

A limited number that were in better condition were saved by the band teacher. Anyone interested can call the high school about that supply.