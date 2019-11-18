Robocall numbers rise in West Virginia

If you feel like you are getting more robocalls than ever before, you aren't imagining it.

Graphic: MGN

Beverly Bishop says she sometimes get more than 30 calls per day at her job. But she says nine times out of 10, they're not even real people.

"We get a lot of robocalls (on) my personal cell phone and then on the store line too," said Bishop.

The app Robokiller is a tool that helps block spam calls and tracks how many are coming in. They say West Virginia saw a 15% increase in robocalls in the month of October, up from September.

"It's very much a nuisance," Bishop said. "They take up your time, you have to stop and answer the phone to make sure it's not another customer while you're waiting on customers."

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office receives hundreds of calls each month with people complaining about robocalls. He says the complaints entail calls from people claiming to represent Social Security, IRS, utilities, Medicare, local police, and even grandchildren.

Morrisey says he has met with phone agencies and carriers, as well as urged the FCC to advance scam-blocking technology.

"They're making out to be like a social security office and places like that, it's just outrageous," said Tim Smith, who says he receives robocalls daily.

"Constantly, everyday, sometimes five or six times a day. I try to block them but as soon as you block them, they call from a different number," Smith said.

WSAZ also reached out to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for comment on the issue:

“I hear from so many West Virginians about annoying and misleading robocalls,” Capito said. “I’m proud we have delivered a solution in the TRACED Act with broad, bipartisan support. Robocalls are more than a nuisance; they’re dangerous and predatory. Increasing penalties and giving the appropriate authorities more tools to go after these bad actors is a no-brainer.”

Morrisey says if you receive a call from a number you don't recognize, don't answer it. Even if it shows a familiar area code, it could be coming from anywhere around the world.