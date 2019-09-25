Rock band KANSAS scheduled for Richmond show

Classic American rock band KANSAS will stop in Richmond on their “Point of Know Return” Anniversary Tour.

The multi-platinum album will be performed in its entirety for the first time.

The concert will also feature hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and other fan favorites.

The “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Richmond’s show is scheduled for May 2, 2020 at the Carpenter Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available this coming Friday at 12 p.m.