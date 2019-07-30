Rockbridge Regional Jail sees changes since scandal

The Rockbridge Regional Jail is in a period of change since its superintendent left and was indicted on federal human rights charges.

It’s a place, they say, nobody wants to visit, with a view you won’t enjoy. But as the jail recovers from scandal, its leader has been making changes.

“You know, one of the things I wanted to do was reach out into the community and be seen,” said Derek Almarode, who has been Jail Superintendent since Higgins retired.

They’ve gotten onto Facebook and are building a website, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

They moved the equipment for video court hearings to a more private room, installed equipment to allow prisoners video visitation, and improved the system for work release and education.

“One of the things I focused on is being proactive, trying to engage with the inmates, engage with the staff, and with the community," Almarode said. "And trying to do things where the inmates while incarcerated are engage in certain things, whether its work or education programming, those are the things we focus on.”

Arriving on the job, he quickly brought technology up to date, improved accountability systems, and even set about improving morale with banners and employee reward programs.

But for this superintendent, the job is more than holding people in trouble with the law.

“These folks will eventually re-enter society someday," Almarode said. "So we want to provide, I want to provide, the staff want to provide them with a better opportunity than they had when they arrived.”

