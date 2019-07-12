35,000 historic court documents digitized from Rockingham County Courthouse

On Thursday, Clerk of Court for the Rockingham County Courthouse, Chaz Haywood announced the completion of a more than a decade long project to digitalize 35,000 historic court documents.

Haywood said the project started before he took his position at the courthouse and it focused on scanning all Chancery, Civil and Law cases from 1778 through today.

Haywood said the project took many years, as those working on the project had to scan millions of documents and proof read everything that was scanned. He said all the hard work was worth it to make the records accessible to the public.

"I find it very important to make it easily accessible by you, so if you're looking for an item I want you to be able to find it," Haywood said. "We should be able to tell you what we have within minutes back to 1778 which is pretty impressive."

Haywood said the courthouse will continue to digitalize other documents over the next few years including Wills, Criminal Files, and World War I Records.

You can find all the documents on the Library of Virginia's website.