Rockingham Ballet Theatre hosts 25th Anniversary Nutcracker Gala

The Rockingham Ballet Theatre (RBT) will host a 25th Anniversary Nutcracker Gala on February 1, 2020.

Maya Pope and Michael Miller practice for the 2019 production of the Nutcracker| Photo: WHSV

The gala will raise money for the theatre's annual production of the Nutcracker this year as well as new costumes and sets.

Elizabeth Shinaberry danced with RBT for 12 years and continues to support the theatre as an adult.

"It played such a large role in my growing up, and it's something I think everyone should at least experience, but as a former dancer, it's something that is very near and dear to my heart," said Shinaberry.

The theatre has put on a production of the Nutcracker each December for the last quarter of a century.

Maya Pope has danced with RBT for 12 years, and this year, she had the leading role in the Nutcracker, Clara.

"It's really special that I've been able to be in the Nutcracker for so many years and it's cool to look back on when I was all the roles that I was when I was younger, and then getting to be Clara in the latest production," said Pope.

Ambre-Lee Winsor has danced with the theatre for the last seven years. She said that through her time dancing there, she has had the opportunity to travel to participate in summer programs.

"I really enjoy it and I enjoy getting to make friend with everyone who dances with me," said Winsor.

Although the faces performing the Nutcracker have changed throughout time, the costumes and sets have stayed pretty much the same, which has become a problem.

"They've kind of been pieced together or restructured in different ways to fit different body styles, different roles, and now they're definitely starting to show their age," said Shinaberry.

She said a lot of the costumes were there when she started dancing with the theatre years ago.

Dancers have decorated old pointe shoes with the theme of the costumes needing to be replaced, so they can auction them off to help raise money at the gala. This is a way for people to "sponsor" a costume.

Christie Waller's daughter, Ambre-Lee, dances with the theatre, and Waller herself dances there as an adult. She said it is the only local dance theatre that offers classical ballet, which makes it extra special.

"I help sew these costumes every year and we re-fit them to different dancers and they've been re-sewn for 25 years, some of them now, so we could really use some replacements," said Waller.

She said many of the costumes are hand-made and they could really use replacing, hopefully with new styles that don't need to be sewn as much.

The event will be on February 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Frieden Farms.

Tickets are $50 if purchased online or $60 at the door.

One ticket includes heavy hors d'ourves, two drink tickets, and entertainment from jazz duo David Pope and Bob Hallahan. The night will also include presentations about the theatre and, of course, dancing.