Rockingham Ballet Theatre prepares for 25th anniversary performance of The Nutcracker

On December 21, 2019, and December 22, 2019, the Rockingham Ballet Theatre will perform its 25th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker."

Maya Pope and partner Michael Miller practice for the performance | Photo: WHSV

This year, Maya Pope will star as Clara, alongside Michael Miller as the Nutcracker.

This is Pope's eleventh year performing in the production.

"It's really cool, because I remember being really little and looking up to the girls who played Clara, and now I get to be Clara, so it's really special," said Pope.

This year, there are special guest artists from New York City Ballet.

"It's really cool to watch them dance, because they have such control over their bodies. It's really beautiful, and sometimes they give us tips on things we're struggling with, and it's really helpful," said Pope.

The dancers are practicing four to five times a week to prepare for the performance. They are hoping for a lot of community support so they can continue their productions.

Tickets can be purchased here.

There will be drawings held at the performance and memorabilia from the last 25 years.

On February 1, 2020, the theatre will hold a gala to fund new costumes and sets for The Nutcracker. It will be held at Frieden Farms. More information will be coming out in the next few months about the event.

