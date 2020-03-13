Rockingham Circuit Court makes changes due to COVID-19 concerns

Local court officials say some cases may be delayed in the coming weeks due to individuals involved in the cases who may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus.

According to an announcement by Rockingham County Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood, the Rockingham Circuit Court has implemented modified operational procedures due to the novel coronavirus for court proceedings.

Haywood says if you are ill or suspect you may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, you should contact the clerk's office at 540-564-3111 before stepping foot in the courthouse.

For the near future, the court has a "liberal continuance policy" in effect, which means that if both sides of a civil case agree to continue a hearing in the case due to illness concerns, the court will continue the case.

The courthouse also asks people to consider limiting the number of people attending court with them to only people who are absolutely necessary.

As a precaution, in light of the spread of the virus, the court is asking anyone who is not a party to a case or a necessary witness to consider staying home instead of attending court.