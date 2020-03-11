Rockingham County considering regulation of inoperable cars

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is considering regulating inoperable cars.

Almost all of the people attending the meeting were there to hear the discussion on the ordinance.

A county official said over the past 10 years his office has received several complaints about inoperable cars on personal property. The new law would not apply to businesses.

The supervisors decided not to vote on the ordinance on Wednesday afternoon. About 30 people came out to voice their concern on the ordinance.

"If there is someone that has cars that are not being taken care of, then yes, that's probably a problem," Carlene Alix, who attended the session, said. "But people who are taking care of their property, that should be fine."

The Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing on the issue on March 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.