Rockingham County Advocates for Decoding Dyslexia ask for more resources in schools

House Bill 332 did not make it out of the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. The bill asked for a pilot program to be implemented to add another level of screening to the reading assessments for children in Virginia.

Parents from a grassroots movement called Decoding Dyslexia have spoken out to get the help they believe their children need.

The group wants to help the education system be better in identifying and teaching children with dyslexia.

Cayden Stump is 20-years-old and a college student, but he reads and writes on a middle school level because of his dyslexia and dysgraphia. He has to use special technology to help him with his schooling by having his computer read to him, and he speaks to his computer.

"If I had the proper accommodations in knowing what it was when I was really young, I could have figured out how to work this type of technology a lot faster," said Cayden.

He and his parents knew that his learning lagged behind his classmates when he started elementary school. His mom, Kim, said that they would spend hours studying things like spelling.

"He would go get A's on that test, but the next week, he couldn't spell that spelling word," said Kim.

Cayden was originally diagnosed with a "learning disability," which did get him extra help in the classroom, but not to the extent he needed.

Decoding Dyslexia showed a movie called "Dyslexia" at a local middle school and Kim went to see it. She said when she saw the movie, she immediately knew what her son was dealing with.

"It was 10 minutes in that movie, I knew what we had been missing," exclaimed Kim.

They had Cayden tested again and this time for dyslexia, and his result came back positive.

"We sort of had a party because we were finally realizing what it was. I'm not dumb, this is just what I have. I'm dyslexic and I'm not dumb," smiled Cayden.

Kim and Cayden work with Decoding Dyslexia to lobby the General Assembly to pass bills to help others.

Jill McGlaughlin, a parent advocate for Decoding Dyslexia, said it is very important that the parents and children with dyslexia have a voice in getting the help they need.

"We're on the ground day-to-day knowing what's best for our children and sometimes there's a disconnect, and that's trying to get that information across to such a large organization," said Jill.

She said the reason that HB 332 was tabled to 2021 by a Senate committee is because there is a plan to re-vamp the assessment known as PALS, which stands for Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening. The PALS assessment is given to children in kindergarten and it was developed at the University of Virginia.

McGlaughlin said the bill asked for an additional screening to be added to PALS, which would be a quicker fix. She said PALS 2.0 could take years to formulate and implement.

"Students need an assessment now. Why do we need to continue to wait? Because more students are going to slip through the cracks and we are not getting anywhere," said McGlaughlin.

Cayden passed his PALS assessment when he was in elementary school. He wanted the additional screening to be added, because that would have flagged him when he took the test.

"I don't want anyone to go through what I had to go through. If I can help someone that doesn't have to go through that, then I did my job," said Cayden.

Jill said that it is her hope that by sharing her family's story, there will be a breakthrough.

"I was angry because I trusted the school system to do what was right for my son and they didn't, but they didn't know, but they know now and that's why I'm angry now, because when you know better, you do better," said Kim.

WHSV reached out to the Virginia Department of Education about HB 332 being passed over, and a spokesperson for the department said, "The department took no stance on the position."