Clerk says critical work got done under judicial emergency, so no backlog as courts reopen

As courts around Virginia reopen on Monday, Rockingham County Circuit Court is seeing no backlog in cases after remaining open and limiting access to the public.

New procedures at the courthouse include restricted entrances and temperature checks before entering the building.

Virginia's courts had been under a judicial emergency declared by the Supreme Court of Virginia since March, when Virginia also first declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in the commonwealth, was extended several times, most recently from April 23 to May 17.

The judicial emergency had meant that all non-emergency court hearings were suspended and all related deadlines were tolled and extended, for the safety of court employees, litigants, judges, and the public, according to Virginia Supreme Court justices.

Chaz Haywood, Clerk of the Rockingham Circuit Court, said even though many courts around the Commonwealth closed, there was still business to be done. He said they operated in a different way to make sure they could provide service to the community.

"Even with the closing, I have to make sure that the critical mission, that is what the Supreme Court called it, work is done," Haywood said. "Which is all the deeds and court cases, so even given the choice to close, we still have to get the work done. So we got the work done behind closed doors."

Haywood said because of how fast they responded and were able to continue working, no backlog was created for the court.

"So for the backlog, we really don't have a backlog – are we going to have a busy schedule coming up? We certainly are, but there's nothing really backlogged in there," Haywood said. "Jury trials are a thing a lot of people have talked about, the only thing we're not doing going forward for a while is jury trials."

Some new procedures on entering the building started at both Rockingham Circuit Court and Harrisonburg General District Court on Monday, like courts across Virginia. The entrances have been limited and roped off, and everyone who enters gets checked for their temperature.

The clerk's office will continue to limit access to the public through June 7.