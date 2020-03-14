Rockingham County declares state of emergency

Following decisions by President Trump to declare a national state of emergency and Governor Northam to declare a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Rockingham County has officially declared a state of emergency as of Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The declaration will allow the County to pursue federal reimbursements, if needed, made available by the national designation declared on March 13th. It will also allow the County to allocate resources as needed in the response to COVID-19.

This declaration does not change any protocols regarding COVID-19. Residents should continue to follow Virginia Department of Health guidelines on prevention.

There has been one positive test for the virus in our area as of Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. The proper handling of that case was a result of the capable and professional work and judgment of a local primary care physician, Sentara-RMH Medical Center staff, and the Virginia Department of Health. Rockingham County’s emergency services personnel continue to coordinate efforts with these valuable partners as well as the City of Harrisonburg.

The County’s state of emergency will be ratified by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting on March 25th.