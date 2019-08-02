Rockingham County Fair looking for volunteers

This year's Rockingham County Fair is less than two weeks away. Organizers say with more new programs this year, they're looking for more volunteers.

"Some new areas going on, like the educational area where there's going to be hands on activities for younger children that we're looking for volunteers for," Rockingham County Fairgrounds general manager Rebecca Holloway said. "We can always use some help with our informational booth and just around our fairgrounds and in our grandstand. So volunteers are what makes this fair work so yeah we're always looking for volunteers."

The 2019 fair is August 12-17. If you want to volunteer, go to the fair's website.