Rockingham County Fair starts new project to be completed before fair.

The Rockingham County Fair is always trying to improve their facility for guests and just this week they announced a new project they plan to finish before fair week.

The Fair is looking to sell the old Show Ring Building biding starts in February.

The fair announced their Raise the Roof Campaign, in plan to remove the current structure of the Show Ring building and replace it with a hoop barn.

Rebecca Holloway, Fairground's General Manager, said its part of the fair's plan to attract larger events to the venue.

"So it'll be lifted up a lot in the air and will be able to ventilate better the lighting will be so much better," Holloway said. "Hopefully we can control the dust and just make it a more enjoyable atmosphere for everyone during fair week and our other events we have here at the fairgrounds."

The fairgrounds is looking for a buyer to purchase the original structure bidding begins Feb. 1 - 28 and plan to have the new roof up before Aug. 17.

If you're interested in donating for the new structure contact the fair office.