Rockingham County Fair unveils horticulture building a week before the fair

The Rockingham County Fair debuted its new horticulture building on Wednesday morning.

Rebecca Holloway, the general manager for the Rockingham County Fair, said the entire project was a community effort.

"We have so many businesses and companies and people that supports these fairgrounds and new construction, and anything that sees improvement — they are like really ready to jump and help," said Holloway.

The previous building was from the "old" fairgrounds and was moved to the current one. It saw 39 years on the "new" fairgrounds and Holloway said it was falling apart after that much time. The old building was torn down on June 1, 2019, and construction began right away on the new one.

The new building has air conditioning, which the previous one did not. Holloway said they would have to rent air conditioners in the old building for the week of the fair, because the building held crops, flowers, and vegetables. The new building should be able to keep items fresher for longer. It also doubled the space in cubic feet, which allows room for displays to grow.

"We wanted it to be like the little country store scene in the front, and I think we accomplished that, so I'm very proud of it. I know the board is proud of it," said Holloway.

The building was dedicated to Tim Miner's son. Tim served as the volunteer project manager for the horticulture building. Tim's son, J.C. Miner, passed away in 2002. According to Rebecca, J.C. grew up at the fair, showed market hogs and entered farm crops.

"It means the world to have him a part of this building because his dad has been such an influence," said Holloway.

The fair kicks off on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with a free gospel song concert at 7:00 p.m. The fair officially opens on August 12.