Rockingham County Fairgrounds are open and operating

While many local businesses, organizations, and facilities may be canceling or postponing events due to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Virginia, the Rockingham County Fairgrounds say they remain open and operating.

According to a statement from the fairgrounds, this weekend is the Mid-Atlantic Junior Angus Show and that event is underway.

The Rockingham County Fair Association says they always "put the safety of the public first by encouraging handwashing with soap and hot water, hand sanitizer stations mounted and on stands located around the barn areas, and no eating in the barn areas."

The fair association will also be increasing signage around their livestock facility about hand washing and encouraging everyone to continue washing their hands with soap and water.

They say they've been in close contact with Rockingham County government and health officials and following their guidelines.

"We would like to remind you if you are feeling sick, please do not participate or visit our grounds to help prevent the spread of any virus," the association stated.

Decisions to hold events held at the fairgrounds are ultimately the responsibility of the organizers.

The fair association is working with event organizers for events later in March so they can plan to reschedule later this spring.

"The Rockingham County Fair Association will be making the decision if we are moving our Grandstand Kick Off party date to a later time in the upcoming days," the statement continued. "Again, we will follow guidelines established by local health officials."

