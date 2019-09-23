Rockingham County Fire & Rescue prepares for wildfire season

With fall wildfire season a little more than three weeks away, there is already reason for concern.

Mullens said crews are refreshing their training and taking skill assessments.

Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Joe Mullens said there have been more brush fires in the lead-up to fall wildfire season than last year.

"The last couple weeks has been dry. Normally as fall comes around anyway we start to have death in vegetation and then it starts to dry out as well. Without any moisture, it dries out a lot quicker," Mullens said.

The precipitation last year compared to this year makes all the difference. With a drought in effect right now, it is already impacting the area.

"A really wet season last year, so we didn't have as many," Mullens said. "But we're seeing it starting to pickup in the fall."

Mullens said crews are training for wildfire season, but it is not just fire departments who need to cross their T's and dot their I's.

"Some places will ban burning as we get into fall season," Mullens said. "Some places won't allow it even during regular times of year. So make sure you're following the rules and regulations."

Along with double checking the rules and regulations, Mullens has one main takeaway.

"We are dry, and fire is going to spread quickly with a little bit of wind."

Wildfire season begins on October 15.