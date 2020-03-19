Rockingham County offices closed to the public until further notice

As of Thursday, the Rockingham County Administration building was closed to the public, and some meetings have been changed around.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rockingham County has decided to officially postpone the Lake Shenandoah Storm water Control Authority public hearing.

The authority is currently looking at creating a fee for home owners in one area of Rockingham County to mitigate flooding in their neighborhoods.

The meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday to give residents a chance to discuss those possible fees.

Casey Armstrong, Assistant County Administrator, said they although the meeting is canceled, they still want to hear from those residents at a later time.

"We don't want the community to not have an opportunity to comment on this," Armstrong said. "We were looking at some electronic options and we felt better just about postponing it and letting them come in person at a later date."

The county is asking, if you have to fill out paperwork, to fill it out online at rockinghamcountyva.gov/ or drop it off at one of the bins located in the lobby of the building.

The next scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday will be broadcast using electronic means.

The building will be closed until further notice.