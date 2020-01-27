Rockingham County School Board approves redistricting plan

Changes are on the way for students of Rockingham County Public Schools.

In a unanimous vote, the school board approved a redistricting proposal that school officials say will address the issue of overcrowding at two county schools.

Under Monday night's vote, 158 students will move from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 students from Spotswood High School students will move to East Rockingham High School.

The changes will go into effect this summer.

The school board also approved a grandfathering rule to allow students already at those schools to stay until it's naturally time to switch schools. For example, a student at Montevideo Middle School would not have to switch to Elkton Middle School during their 6th through 8th grade years. They would just be redistricted to East Rockingham High School when it’s naturally time for them to go to high school.

WHSV's Autumn Childress will have more information in her report on WHSV News at 11.