Rockingham County School Board discusses redistricting

On Monday night, Rockingham County School Board members discussed a host of potential changes to the school division, including the possibility of redistricting.

It was standing room only at the Elkton Area Community Center as Superintendent Oskar Scheikl discussed population growth and overcrowding in county schools.

According to Scheikl, there has been significant growth in the designated Urban Development Area east of Harrisonburg. Right now, Montevideo Middle School has reached capacity and Spotswood High School is only 30 students under capacity.

Scheikl said staff has worked for months to develop growth projections for each high school attendance area. In a presentation Monday night, he shared those potential solutions.

In the summer of 2020, he recommended South River Elementary School be redistricted from Spotswood to East Rockingham High School. He also recommended moving 8th grade at Elkton Middle School to East Rockingham High School.

In the summer of 2021, Scheikl recommended moving students from Plains Elementary and John C. Meyers to Fulks Run Elementary; and moving students from Mountain View and John Wayland Elementary to Ottobine.

Scheikl also brought up the possibility of closing down Linville Edom Elementary.

Monday night's meeting was the first of five community meetings for the community to provide input, and Scheikl said a decision will be made in January.

The community meeting dates are:

Nov. 25 — Grottoes Community Room

Dec. 9 — Broadway Community Center

Jan. 27 — Keezletown Ruritan Hall

Feb. 10 — Bridgewater Town Hall