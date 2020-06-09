Rockingham County School board approves amended budget, discusses recent events

On Monday night, Rockingham County School board passed an amended budget for the next school year and took some time to discuss recent events.

File photo of Rockingham County Public Schools. | Credit: WHSV

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, RCPS superintendent, said they had to make changes due to COVID-19. During the meeting, Dr. Scheikl acknowledged that state funding has changed, and there are clear indications that sales tax revenue may be lower than what was originally budgeted. There is also uncertainty about what the state lottery numbers will be.

"We want to make sure we don't get into financial trouble by not accounting for those changes," Dr. Scheikl said.

He added the budget does still include sales tax revenue as projected, but said they have spent time to set aside money that will be held until the state creates a new economic forecast, which Dr. Scheikl said is expected in October.

By the middle of the month, Dr. Scheikl said they will see sales tax numbers for April, which will give an indication of how the economy did. He added one silver lining is that a previously anticipated increase in health insurance costs is likely to not happen.

That will give the school board $600,000 that could possibly be used for salary adjustments or a possible staff bonus across the board. However, that's dependent on the economy not being worse than expected.

Dr. Scheikl said they do anticipate that this budget will keep them in safe place, but will allow them to address things as money becomes available if economy does not do worse than predicted

The budget was approved for $142,866,648, which is an increase of about $781,000 from last year.

In addition to the school budget, recent events also came up during the meeting. One public comment was submitted, and the comment discussed the name of Turner Ashby High School, which the commenter felt could not represent the community.

"Changing the name of TAHS and assuring that confederate symbols will not be showcased by individuals during school events, along with meaningful instruction about the rationale for those actions, will foster a more diverse community," the comment, read by Dr. Scheikl, said. “Please take steps to create an anti-racist school system. Such actions will benefit all people in the community."

Dr. Schiekl said he did want to address some of the ideas put forth in the public comment. He said he’s had numerous conversations over the last two weeks with staff and communtiy members about the events that have happened in support of more inclusive society

In education, Dr. Scheikl said they see many different forms of inequity--they were there during remote learning, and in how sometimes students who don't go to college are treated with disrespect.

He added that they cannot ignore the fact that this country has a long history of racial discrimination, and it’s not a distant history

"We do have to understand that there is anger based on events that happened and have happened over a long period of time,” Dr. Scheikl said.

In order to see change, Dr. Scheikl said the school system needed to be a part of the solution.

"Unless we're willing to do the hard work to confront racism, and inequality in all its forms, we won't change the fact that some face tremendous obstacles, and sometimes violence, because of their skin color,” Dr. Scheikl said.

Dr. Scheikl said they will form an equity committee as part of the innovation committee that will look at all aspects of education system, whether that's curriculum, textbooks, or interactions among staff and students. He added while it is not a committee about race relations, inequity based on race will certainly be a key aspect.