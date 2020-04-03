Rockingham County GOP advises voters to immediately apply for Virginia absentee ballot

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's executive order to 'Stay at Home,' the Rockingham County Republican Committee is advising voters to apply to vote absentee by mail.

The executive order is in effect until June 10, one day after the Republican primary. Voting absentee will allow voters to exercise their civic duty without having to leave their homes.

The Virginia Department of Elections and a spokesperson for the Governor have confirmed that in-person voting is currently still planned at normal polling locations for both local elections in May and the primary in June.

There will be three candidates running for the U.S. Senate on the June 9, 2020 Republican Primary Ballot: Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale, and Alissa Baldwin.

“I predict the largest Republican primary turnout in decades no matter how many barriers Democrats throw up to prevent voters from getting to the polls,” Rockingham County GOP Chair Daryl Borgquist, said. “In December 2019, we saw the largest turnout for a local government meeting in Virginia’s history, when more than 4,000 voters requesting protection of their 2nd Amendment Rights gathered at Spotswood High School to address the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. There was another 1,000 who could not get into the location, another 1,000 who stayed away because they did not think that they would get in, and 600 who were streaming video."

Here is the Absentee Ballot Request Guidance:

First, go to the Virginia Department of Elections Online Portal. Select “Casting a Ballot” at the top of the page. Next, select “Absentee Voting” in the box on the left side of the next page, and then click on the blue highlighted “Apply for a Virginia Absentee Ballot” in the middle of the page. This will bring you to the Voter Information Page.

1. Enter your information on the “Voter Information” page;

2. On the next page click on the box besides “I want to apply for absentee voting at the bottom on the screen.

3. On the next page “Classification” answer the residency status question.

4. You may get another residency status question page if you have applied for a Military absentee ballot before. Most voters will select “neither”

5. The next page, will have information on “Social Distancing” in RED “If you wish to avoid going to the polls on election day due to COVID-19, choose the first option. The second option requires medical approval and a mailed application.

· Choose: “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.”

6. The next page will have “Social Distancing” in RED: “If you wish to avoid going to the polls on election day due to COVID-19, choose the ‘My disability or illness option.’”

· Choose: “My disability or illness.”

7. The next page is “Where to Send my ballot”. You are only going to check the box if you do NOT want your ballot sent to your home.

8. Contact Information page. Enter your phone number and email address.

9. Electronic Signature page. You will select “I consent” to use your DMV signature. Then enter your Social Security Number, and your Driver’s License Number. There are examples of where to find this information on your cards.

10. Review Application page. You will be able to change any incorrect information by clicking on “edit” beside the information you need to change.

11. The last screen is “Virginia Absentee Ballot Application Affirmation.”

You must click the box beside the affirmation for the application to be processed.

Voters can also call the Rockingham County Voter Registrar’s office at 564-3055 (8 am - 5 pm. Monday-Friday).

For those who are not yet registered to vote, the deadline to do so in order to participate in the June 9 primary is Monday, May 18, 2020. You may register to vote online at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The last day to submit a request for an absentee ballot to be mailed to the voter is Tuesday, June 2.

You can also apply by mail, fax or email.

• Download and complete the Absentee Ballot Application form (En Español) (iếng ViệtT) (한 국어)

• Return the completed and signed form to your local registrar’s office by mail, fax or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for your local general registrar’s office is available using the online lookup tool.

• After the registrar processes your application, you will receive your ballot in the mail.

• Carefully review the instructions to complete and return your ballot to your local registrar by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

• If you have a Virginia DMV license or ID card, you can register online using our OAB application.

• In state elections only some first-time voters who registered by mail may vote absentee by mail only if the reason code is 1A, 2A, 2C, 3A, 3B, 6A, 6B, 6C, 6D, or 7A, or the voter is 65 or older and qualifies under another reason (reason codes listed below).

For federal elections, see section titled " **Special Federal ID Requirements for Certain First Time Absentee By Mail Voters."