Rockingham County Fire and Rescue one step closer to new station

A major expansion for Rockingham County Fire and Rescue is one step closer after Wednesday.

RCFR held an official groundbreaking on Wednesday, although construction crews have already been working on the land.

Company 4 officially broke ground on its new station on Port Republic Road.

Construction crews will build the new station behind the current one, near the intersection of Port Republic and Boyers Road. It will be about 28,000 square feet and will cost a little more than $5 million, according to Chief Jeremy Holloway.

Dennis Thomas, the volunteer treasurer for the company, said the new station will be better for everyone.

"We've been working on this for seven years, been working with the county and Jeremy Holloway," Thomas said. "The area out here is just exploding. Just really growing. So we need to get more and better protection out here."

Thomas and Chief Holloway hope the new building will be done by either March or April of 2020.