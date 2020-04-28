Rockingham County business works through challenge of opening up during pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted many restaurants and stores in the ways they serve their customers. For 'Your Pie Pizza' in Penn Laird, it can make having a grand opening difficult.

Roderick said he is expecting business to really flourish once neighboring businesses also open back up.

Your Pie Pizza was set to have their grand opening on March 20. but when Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order to only allow delivery, takeout, or pick-up at restaurants, it changed everything.

"I had no idea really how I was going to do curbside, 'cause that's not what we trained to do," Jay Roderick, the owner, said. "Then all of a sudden, we had to do it by Friday and it was a disaster."

Roderick said for weeks, he and his team had been training to serve customers inside their restaurant, but when the executive order came out, his team had to make up a plan from scratch.

The plan included getting the word out they were still opening, though just through curbside service, and figuring out a smooth way to implement the service.

Roderick said having the new plan on their opening night made customers wait longer for food and it wasn't how he wanted customers to see his business.

"I tried to shoulder all the blame and all the pain and all the stress of that night," Roderick said. "Then I just prayed that everybody will give us a second chance because I bet we let 50 percent of our guests down that night."

A month later, the new restaurant in front of Rockingham Park at the Crossroads is now offering delivery, and Roderick said they've improved their service.

Roderick said some days, business is better than others, but he's tried hard to make sure his employees can still get hours.

To get creative for customers, they now offer take-home pizza kits and 'take and bake' pasta. He said you can take those kits home and have a fun night baking with your family.

Roderick said they are also looking into delivering pizzas to certain neighborhoods and last week made a special delivery to the town of Broadway.

He said they will probably hold off on their grand opening celebration until their neighboring businesses reopen, but for now, they're happy to serve the community any way they can.

"You know there's a chance we could fail if this lasts for too long," Roderick said. "But the reason I started a business was to be able to infuse and cultivate the community and I'm going to do that as long as I have the ability to do it."