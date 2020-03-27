Rockingham County clears land for future apartment complex

Crews have started clearing an area off of Reservoir Street in Rockingham County to make room for a new apartment complex.

Casey Armstrong, the assistant county administrator for Rockingham County, said the project was approved in 2019.

The land is about six-and-a-half acres. The master plan shows that there will be six apartment buildings, with 156 total units. It also shows a plan for a pool, clubhouse and playground.

The apartments will be multi-family apartments that target young professionals.

"This development is in the urban development areas, it is where we anticipate growth, and that's where we have utilities to serve that growth," said Armstrong.

He said a site plan usually takes about four weeks to review, so it is possible the construction for the apartments begins later in the spring.