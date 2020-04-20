Rockingham County couple arrested for allegedly kidnapping their children

A husband and wife were arrested in Bedford County Friday night after the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office notified police in the region about a potential abduction.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, they got a message around 8 p.m. that night, letting them know that a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, each considered missing and endangered, could be at an address on Centerville Rd. with their parents, identified as Paul Ritchie, Jr. and April Ritchie.

The group was believed to be traveling in a minivan.

As Bedford County deputies approached the location on foot around 8:30 p.m., they saw a man sitting in a minivan, who, upon seeing the deputies, sped off.

According to the sheriff's office, a pursuit began around 8:35 p.m. while deputies and Bedford town police checked the area and found 34-year-old April Ritchie and the two children at the scene.

April Ritchie was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping by a parent and failure to appear in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Meanwhile, deputies say they continued chasing Paul Ritchie, Jr., at speeds ranging from 40 to 80 miles per hour along Rt. 122, Big Island Highway to Rt. 50.

Deputies say he turned left onto Rt. 501, Lee Jackson Highway, before continuing to travel north to Rt. 130 in Amherst County.

At that point, Amherst County deputies took charge of the pursuit and stopped the minivan around 9:07 p.m., when 38-year-old Paul Ritchie, Jr., of Timberville, was arrested.

He was charged with felony eluding police, resisting arrest, and a charge of kidnapping by a parent in Rockingham County.

Bedford County Social Services took the two children into their custody.

