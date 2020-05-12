Rockingham County deputies welcoming new K9, thanks to local business

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 to their force this week, thanks to donations from a local business.

According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, the office is adding a new dual purpose Patrol K9 because of the generosity of Mill Creek Country Store, a local business slated to open on Port Republic Rd. this fall.

“The owners contacted me and inquired about buying protective vests for police canines. Once they learned we were in the process of trying to get an additional K9 on our force, they eagerly and graciously decided to sponsor the entire project – dog, vest, training, and equipment. We are truly overwhelmed by their kindness and this patrol dog will be a highly valued asset to our community," stated Sheriff Hutcheson.

“We have always been avid dog lovers and big supporters of law enforcement," said Mill Creek Country Store owner/operator Martha Curt. "This was the perfect opportunity to promote both of those interests at the same time.”

The new K9, a 20-month-old belgian malinois named Titan, was purchased from Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana and is now fully trained and certified in narcotics detection and apprehension.

Deputies are planning an official presentation Wednesday morning at the Mill Creek Country Store, on the corner of Port Republic and Trimble Roads, to welcome Titan to their force.

