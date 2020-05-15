Rockingham County makes it easier for restaurants to provide outdoor seating

Rockingham County is making it easier for restaurants to provide outdoor seating.

Under Virginia's gradual reopening under Phase 1, Governor Ralph Northam's order allows restaurants to open up outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity. Since that can include parking areas, the county is waiving minimum parking requirements with the hopes of helping the local economy.

"Would they have the ability to do outdoor dining," Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said. "In order to accomplish that they may have to take up some spaces that are required, there are a minimum number of spaces that are required by our ordinance so we basically provided temporary relief for that."

Restaurant patrons will still have to practice social distancing. The county expects this to be in effect until the fall or when indoor dining is allowed.

A public notice released by Rockingham County also states, "fire lanes and paths for vehicle travel shall remain open and be clearly separated from seating areas by the use of traffic cones, ropes, or other methods of demarcation. No parking shall be permitted on state roads and shoulders."

