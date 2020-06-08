Rockingham County jail restarting visitation with a new schedule

As restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic gradually ease across Virginia, with most of the commonwealth now in Phase 2, the Rockingham County-Harrisonburg Regional Jail is planning to start allowing visitation for inmates again starting on Monday, June 15.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, visitations will be conducted in small groups, based on the housing unit to which each inmate is assigned, and held every day of the week instead of the normal process of large groups on weekends only.

The sheriff's office has designed a schedule for visitations, with blocks of time available for specific cell sections and pods at specific times of each day. You can find that schedule here.

All visitors are required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring their own because the jail only has a limited supply for anyone who does not have a mask.

They will also have hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes available.

"We greatly appreciate the understanding that has been expressed up to this point and would ask that all visitors be patient with us as we try to implement this new and modified means of conducting visitation," the sheriff's office said.

They also ask any visitors to arrive no more than 20 minutes before the assigned visitation time to help keep group sizes down and maintain social distancing.

At this point, the jail has been providing all inmates one free 15-minute phone call per week, and will continue providing that through at least July 1.

You can find more of the jail's policies and restrictions for visitation on their website.