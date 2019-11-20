Rockingham County looks to replace longtime board of supervisor

Rockingham County is looking to replace longtime county supervisor Pablo Cuevas, after he announced his resignation at the end of this year.

Pablo Cuevas served on the board of supervisors for 30 years. | Credit: WHSV

Cuevas served District One on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for more than 30 years.

A special election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020 to fill the unexpired term which ends Dec 31, 2021. Until then, the board of supervisors is inviting anyone interested to consider being the interim supervisor.

To apply for the position, submit your name and contact information, including physical address of your residence and any information you deem pertinent to the selection process, to County Administrator Stephen King. You can send in your application by email to sking@rockinghamcountyva.gov, or by mail or delivery to the County Administration Building, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802.

All submissions must be received by 3:00 p.m. Dec. 13, 2019.

To be eligible one must be a qualified voter of Election District One.