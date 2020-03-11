Rockingham County man to appear on History Channel show

During the day, Josh Wisor works as a project manager for Kawneer in Harrisonburg, but on his time off, he's a blacksmith.

Wisor said he's been practicing blacksmithing for the past two years, picking it up as a hobby.

"It started out as just like a simple hobby that kind of evolved into a simple passion for me," Wisor said. "I saw someone doing some blacksmithing work and it just triggered an interest in me and I thought I'd give it a try."

On Wednesday night at 9 p.m., Wisor, along with three other blacksmiths, will appear on the show "Forged In Fire" on the History Channel.

"I post pictures on Instagram of stuff I'm working on and I got a contact from one of the recruiters from the show through Instagram," Wisor said. "At first I thought it was a scam."

Wisor said after messaging the recruiter back, he asked him to be on the show to compete for $10,000.

He couldn't tell us if he won, but said he is excited and nervous to watch himself on TV.

"It was so loud there that you can't hear what anyone else is talking about," Wisor said. "So it's going to be very interesting to hear everything else that was going on while I was working on it."

No matter the outcome, Wisor said he's looking to continue to grow with his skills and would never want to make his passion a full-time job.

"I enjoy it and I wanna keep it that way, maybe it'll be my retirement plan someday, early retirement," Wilson laughed.