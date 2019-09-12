Rockingham County man arrested after hours-long standoff

A Penn Laird man was arrested after a nine-hour standoff throughout Wednesday.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Office obtained information this week that 43-year-old Mark Edwin Breeden, wanted on multiple felonies, may be at a home in the 1400 block of Mountain Valley Road.

Court records show Breeden faced a number of charges from August, including residential robbery, grand larceny, and wearing a mask, in addition to charges of violating probation on a felony offense. He had previously been convicted of assault and battery and entering a property with intent to damage.

On September 11, U.S. Marshals and members of the CHARGE Task Force arrived to Mountain Valley Rd. and got confirmation that Breeden was in a particular building in the area.

That was around 10 a.m.

At that point, the sheriff's office says law enforcement on scene started efforts to get Breeden to come out, but he refused. Throughout the day, U.S. Marshals, Virginia State Police, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office all made attempts to get Breeden to come out of the house, but to no avail.

At 7 p.m., after negotiations had come to a standstill, members of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the home with a Virginia State Police dog and took Breeden into custody.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the arrest. They believed he was armed, but at the time of his arrest, Breeden had no weapon on him.

Throughout the course of the standoff, law enforcement on scene worked to make sure the location and the perimeter were secure, including conducting traffic control in the area. People in the area told WHSV school buses were re-routed around the scene and some neighbors were told not to leave their homes.

