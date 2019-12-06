Rockingham County parents rally against possible closure of elementary school

A group of concerned parents rallied inside of Linville Edom Elementary School Thursday night against the possible closure of the school.

Kristin Quesenberry, a parent of two LEES students, describes the school as "one of a kind," and said she was disappointed to hear of the possible closure.

"They say it takes a village to raise your kids and that is literally what we have here," she said. "My immediate thought was 'what's going to happen.' I'm heartbroken. This is such a blessing, a special gem in this community that we're going to lose."

Last month, Rockingham County school staff recommended closing down the school in 2021 rather than spending money to renovate the building. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told WHSV renovating the school would cost close to $8 million and said that money could be used elsewhere in the district.

While no final decisions have been made, concerned parents gathered inside of LEES to make signs to hold at the next school board meeting.

"I hope that they know we are a school worth having," said Quesenberry. "Our students are amazing, they're excelling here, and we're worth being open just like every other school in Rockingham County."

The school board will hold it's third public meeting on Dec. 9 at Broadway High School to discuss potential changes to the school district.

The community meeting dates are:

Dec. 9 — Broadway High School

Jan. 27 — Keezletown Ruritan Hall

Feb. 10 — Bridgewater Town Hall