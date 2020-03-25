Rockingham County schools partner with food bank, fire crew to provide for families in most need

In addition to the free meals that Rockingham County schools have been providing for pickup to students and their families during the COVID-19 closure (details here, along with plans for all local school districts), the school district has now formed a partnership to provide bulk amounts of food for the families most in need right now.

Rockingham County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that they've partnered with Rockingham County Fire & Rescue and the Hope Distributed Food Bank to supply 50-lb. boxes of food to hungry families.

According to the school district, this Saturday, Marvc 28, staff members (limited to 10, per state guidelines) with Rockingham County Fire & Rescue will pack 250 boxes of food at Hope Distributed.

Each box will contain about 50 pounds of food.

Then, on March 30 and 31, Fire and Rescue crew members will deliver boxes of food to all 23 Rockingham County schools. If families can't make it there to pick up their box, Fire & Rescue crews will deliver boxes to their homes.

Each school's administration and counselors have identified and reached out to the families that will most benefit from the donations. The boxes of food are designed to provide staple foods for a family for about a month.

The service will continue on a monthly basis throughout the COVID-19 emergency while schools are closed, and each of the partners hopes to continue the program past that time as well.

Hope Distributed gets most of its food from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona. People wanting to support this effort should make monetary donations to either of these organizations. You can learn more about how to support BRAFB here and Hope Distributed here.

The new food bank service is in addition to Rockingham County Food and Nutrition providing meals at schools on Mondays and Wednesdays and their backpack outreach food programs provided by each school.

