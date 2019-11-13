Longtime Rockingham County supervisor plans to step down

Longtime Rockingham County supervisor Pablo Cuevas is stepping down from his post after serving for three decades.

Since 1990, Cuevas has represented District 1 in Rockingham County which includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville as well as the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.

Cuevas told WHSV he is resigning due to health and family issues.

He announced his decision at Wednesday's Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting. His current term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Cuevas has held several government positions in the area since 1980.

He said his resignation is effective Jan. 1.