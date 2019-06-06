Rockingham County teacher arrested

A Rockingham County teacher was charged on Thursday.

Michael Frederick Rice, a 30-year-old from Harrisonburg, was charged wtih felony unlawful recording of a minor.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, Rice was a third-grade teacher at John Wayland Elementary School.

Dr. Oskar Schiekl, the superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said school administrators and members of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department have been investigating after an alleged incident happened after field day at the school on May 31.

The school division sent a letter to families on Thursday.

"We have relieved the staff member from his duties this week as this investigation is pending in an effort to minimize any potential distractions," the letter stated.

It added, "The investigation into the incident continues and we will withhold any final judgments until the full investigation has been completed. While we cannot share specific details about the incident or the investigation, we do feel it is important that parents are aware of the situation and know that we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves. We remain committed to our school family and to making well-informed decisions that are in the best interests of our students."

