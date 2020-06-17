Rockingham County to start COVID-19 small business grant program

Starting next month, Rockingham County will start a small business grant program to help local businesses recover from their time being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments will be distributed the week of Aug. 3.

The program is being funded from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act after $500,000 was awarded to the county by the federal government.

"When we received the funding we realized we could use a portion of this specifically for small business grants so we thought it is most appropriate to help the small businesses that are hurting the most," Casey Armstrong, Rockingham County Assistant Administrator, said.

The grants will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis and businesses in the county and towns can apply.

Businesses would have to have a minimum of three employees and a maximum of 50 full-time employees on their site in Rockingham County.

Each business must have gross receipts less than $2,000,000 and have experienced a revenue loss of 25% or greater due to COVID-19.

Armstrong said businesses with three to 25 employees are eligible for a grant of $5,000 and those with 26 to 50 are eligible for a grant of up to $10,000.

The application window for the grants will run from July 13 to July 24.

Armstrong said he expects the draft of the plan for the grant program to be approved at the next Board of Supervisors meeting. More information on where you can apply will be determined at that time.